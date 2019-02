SEMENYIH: Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul today launched his manifesto for the Semenyih state by-election.

He cited affordable housing for all, upgrading the Semenyih health clinic to a hospital and reinstating Sixth Form classes in Semenyih schools as some of his plans if he was elected the assemblyman in the March 2 by-election.

Nik Aziz is involved in a four-cornered contest for the seat along with Muhammad Aiman Zainali of Pakatan Harapan (PH); Zakaria Hanafi of the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Kuan Chee Heng, an independent candidate.

The by-election is being held following the death of the assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor, of Bersatu/Pakatan Harapan of a heart attack on Jan 11. — Bernama