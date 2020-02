PETALING JAYA: The Socialist Party of Malaysia’s (PSM) deputy chairperson S. Arul (pix) has expressed his dismay at what seems to be an attempt by certain factions and political parties to form a backdoor government.

Highlighting the lack of mandate to from the rakyat, for any political realignment to be carried out, Aul said: “They have orchestrated change neither from the ballot boxes nor from the streets. They have merely met in posh hotels and elitist settings to manoeuvre change.”

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, S. Arul suggested that PSM had always been sceptical of the idea of the former becoming Prime Minister for the second time after the 14th General Election (GE14).

“We have been consistent from day one when we questioned Tun Mahathir’s entry even as early as the Deklarasi Rakyat, though many civil society leaders were swayed to the short cuts in bringing change,” S. Arul said in a press statement today.

PSM says, the only way to qualm any unrest from the political realignment is to dissolve Parliament and call for snap polls.

“PSM also calls for a new alliance of political parties based on politics of principles, integrity and track record to fight politics based cronyism, corruption and elitism,” he added.