PSM: Has Ministry started crunching numbers of expected job losses?

PETALING JAYA: Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan has been asked if he has started crunching numbers of expected job losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) Secretary-General A. Sivarajan also urged Saravanan to come out with mitigation measures to address this large wave of unemployment that is going to sweep the country.

“PSM is very concerned about the number of workers whom will be losing their jobs and families going into poverty,” Sivarajan said in a statement today.

“We have no time to wait for the movement control order (MCO) to end before we start thinking of support measures such as retraining and employment schemes for Malaysians that would lose their income. Failure to act immediately will result in millions being pushed into sudden poverty unable to put food on their table.”

It is expected that anything from two million to 2.5 million workers are expected to lose their jobs. The hard-hit sectors would be obviously the hotel, F&B, tourism and related industries that might see at least 40% of their current workforce losing jobs.

Other sectors affected from 30% to 20% would be manufacturing, construction, services and entertainment business.

“We could see around 2.5 million workers that is 16% of our total labour force losing their jobs,” Sivarajan said.

“Still we have yet to comprehend the full impact of the MCO, but the above figure gives us an insight into the extent of the impact.

“Example, even though F&B sector was allowed to operate during the MCO, but the requirement to only provide take away and non-dine, has caused many restaurants to cut their staff as workers are only needed for food preparation and there is no need for waiters.”

He urged the Human Resources Ministry to relook the Employment Insurance Scheme launched by Perkeso in 2018. This scheme would have been derived based on job loss figures under usual circumstances.

“Prior to Covid 19 pandemic shock, annually only 30,000 to 40,000 workers were losing their jobs for various reasons,” Sivarajan said.

“Perkeso has to seriously relook at its payout estimates with the avalanche of claims that could be made due to this high numbers of job losses.”

He added that PSM also feels that the current payout scheme for six months won’t be sufficient.

Currently workers are requested to submit a form to prove that they have been actively looking for work to enable them to claim the monthly benefits for up to six months.

“But with the looming economic recession which is expected to last from 18 months to two years, workers will struggle to find alternate jobs. Even though if they do find a job, it will be certainly pay lower wages as employers are also trying to tighten their belts to revive their businesses,” he added.