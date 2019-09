KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM) Youth chief Khalid Ismath over the alleged insult against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on social media.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah (pix), when contacted, confirmed the arrest, but refused to make any further comment.

Yesterday, Bukit Aman CID chief Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the police had received a report on the alleged insult against the King and Queen on Twitter. — Bernama