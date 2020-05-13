PSP: Socso denies collaboration with MYEG

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) today denied there had been any collaboration with MY E.G Services Bhd (MYEG) pertaining to the implementation of its Prihatin Screening Programme (PSP).

Socso in a statement today said applications for the programme can only be made through its portal at https://prihatin.perkeso.gov.my.

“Conditions and screening procedures are also available on that portal, Socso’s website at www.perkeso.gov.my as well as Socso’s official social media accounts.

“Covid-19 screening is free for employees and employers registered with Socso,” the statement said.

The denial comes after MYEG issued a statement yesterday saying it is working with Socso’s panel clinics to arrange for screenings to be conducted on-site at the employers’ premises by trained medical practitioners adhering fully to the Health Ministry’s guidelines, besides offering a one-stop portal to employers in Malaysia to manage requirements related to Covid-19 screening.

Currently, employers registered as Socso’s contributors, including foreign workers, may get their Covid-19 testing cost covered under PSP.

The public can call 1-300-22-8000, 03-4264 5555 or 03-8091 5100 or email to perkeso@perkeso.gov.my for enquiries. - Bernama