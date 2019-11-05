PSR project: State govt to work to meet conditions

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government will ensure that all the conditions set by the Department of Environment (DOE) and the advice of the National Physical Planning Council (MPFN) when approving the environmental impact assessment (EIA) report for the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) project are met.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said it was important that the 72 conditions are met so that the state government can implement the project.

“To date, much of the approval has been obtained, we have time to meet the conditions, for as long as we do not fulfill them, we cannot start work.

“I believe the parties involved including the non-governmental organisations and the DOE will be monitoring how much of the conditions we meet, so we will use the remaining time to work hard to meet the conditions,” he said.

Chow was replying to a supplementary oral question from Opposition chief Datuk Muhammad Yusoff Mohd Noor (BN-Sungai Dua) during the question session at the State Assembly sitting, here today.

Chow also said the project should be looked at positively and its economic impact on Penang in 50 years.

“Every project will have positive and negative effects, like the PSR. Part of its benefits is that it will generate economic growth 50 years from now, and there will be continuous industrial growth.

“However, the state government had to take mitigating measures to tackle the effects on the fishing community by creating a task force and providing an exit plan as well as setting up the local fishermen service centre (PPSN) since 2016,” he said.

On July 16, the state government revealed the 72 conditions set by the DOE in its EIA report on the PSR project, including compelling the state government to implement mitigation steps according to the technical advice of related departments especially the Fisheries Department to look into the impact of the project on fisheries and the fishing community.

The PSR project is aimed at creating a land bank to fund the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP). It is scheduled to be completed between 30 and 50 years.

The Penang government obtained the approval of the EIA report for the PSR project from the DOE on July 4. — Bernama