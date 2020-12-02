PSU helps safeguard jobs, benefitting 2.64 mln employees

KUALA LUMPUR: The Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) has helped safeguard jobs, benefitting a total of 322,177 employers and 2.64 million employees.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz (pix) said a total of RM12.49 billion in wage subsidy had been approved as of Nov 20 compared with RM12.38 billion last week.

“The Wage Subsidy Programme 2.0 (PSU 2.0) started since October 2020. As of Nov 20, a total of RM164.26 million had been spent to assist 34,479 employers to enable them to continue operating and retain a total of 273,767 employees.

“It is reminded that new applications for PSU 2.0 are still open to employers until Dec 31, 2020,” Tengku Zafrul said when presenting the 31st Economic Stimulus Implementation and Coordination Unit Between National Agencies (LAKSANA) report today.

Under the hiring incentive programme and training assistance, a total of 84,922 employees have managed to secure jobs through this programme. This number includes 68,198 workers under the age of 40; 10,874 individuals in the 40-60 age group; as well as 5,499 apprentices and 351 people with disabilities.

A total of 124,526 individuals have been approved to participate in the reskilling and upskilling programmes. -Bernama