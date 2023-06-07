Psychiatric report confirms Yasin fit to stand trial, court told

PETALING JAYA: The psychiatric report by Hospital Bahagia UIu Kinta, Perak, confirmed that nasyid singer and composer Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman is fit to stand trial for the three drug charges made against him, the Sessions Court was told today.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin, when reading the report during the mention of the case today, said Muhammad Yasin was confirmed to be mentally unstable at the time of the incident.

“However, the accused’s mental condition has improved and he is now fit to be brought to court to stand trial and is able to defend himself,“ he said.

Ahmad Zuhaini said the singer was also diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and Hyperthyroidism.

“As such, we are requesting a mention date to obtain instructions from the Attorney-General’s Chambers on the development of the case,“ he said.

Lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein, representing Muhammad Yasin, told the court that the psychiatric report confirmed two important things about his client, that he was mentally unstable at the time of the incident and (now) fit to stand trial.

“We believe that the trial against the accused can continue as informed by the prosecution, a formal trial in accordance with Chapter 33 of the Criminal Procedure Code so that an order under Section 347 of the law, a judgment of acquittal on the ground of mental disorder, can be issued,“ he said.

Judge Nik Nasimah Nik Mohammad then fixed the case for mention on Aug 9 and the hearing on Aug 28 and 29.

On May 8, the court, following an application by the prosecution, ordered Muhammad Yasin to be referred to the Hospital Bahagia Ulu Kinta Hospital for mental observation.

Last March 15, the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) dismissed Muhammad Yasin’s third representation seeking a review of the charges against him.

The Mimpi Laila singer was charged with self-administration of the drug ‘11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9- carboxylic acid’ at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya District Headquarters at 11.05 pm on March 24 last year.

The charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis-type drugs weighing 193.7g and cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Homes, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30 pm on the same date.

The drug possession charge framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act carries life imprisonment or not less than five years with no less than 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

On cannabis cultivation, the charge is framed under Section 6B(1)(a) of the DDA and punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction. -Bernama