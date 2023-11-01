Psychiatrist freed on charge of insulting former patient’s modesty

PETALING JAYA: The Magistrate’s Court here today acquitted and discharged a psychiatrist on a charge of insulting the modesty of his former patients by allegedly uttering obscene words at her four years ago.

Magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim ordered Dr Gurdeep Singh Narain Singh, 45, to be freed after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

“After hearing the testimony of the prosecution witnesses and examining the exhibits and considering the documents filed by the prosecution and the defence, the court is satisfied that the prosecution has failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused. “

“Accordingly, Dr Gurdeep Singh... you are acquitted and discharged without being called to enter your defence,” said the magistrate.

Dr Gurdeep Singh, represented by lawyer Datuk Mohd Haaziq Pillay, looked calm as the court gave its verdict.

On Jan 24, 2020, Dr Gurdeep Singh pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was allegedly committed at a private hospital in Kota Damansara at 4.30 pm on Feb 12, 2019.

He was charged under Section 509 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, if convicted.

A total of nine prosecution witnesses, including the victim, testified at the trial which started in the middle of 2020.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Farhanah Fuad Mohamad Faiz. Also present at today’s proceedings was lawyer Francis Pereira, who held a watching brief for the victim. - Bernama