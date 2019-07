PETALING JAYA: A Hospital has terminated the services of a consultant psychiatrist after he was accused of sexually harassing a patient.

In a statement, the Kota Damansara Thomson Hospital confirmed the termination which happened on July 15, adding that the case has been referred to the police and the Malaysian Medical Council (MMC).

“Please be informed that the hospital had received a complaint about this incident and had taken immediate action to suspend the sessional consultant from practising at the hospital on July 6 pending an internal inquiry,” the statement said.

“As a result of the internal inquiry, the consultant psychiatrist has been terminated from practising at the Hospital effective July 15,” it added.

The hospital then emphasized that it had taken the complaint seriously and immediate actions were taken to safe guard the safety and confidentiality of all parties. It also said that it would not comment further on the matter.

Meanwhile, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din confirmed the matter and said that the case is being investigated under section 509 of the Penal code for intent to insult the modesty of a person.

Last week, a person had uploaded a post of the alleged harassment into a Facebook group catering to primary caregivers namely Malaysian Primary Care Network.

In the post, the psychiatrist allegedly began making advances on his patient, a rape victim, who had sought treatment for her psychological trauma.

He began by trying to convince her that “sex was good” before escalating his harassment.

The psychiatrist also allegedly sent sordid photos to her and even allegedly called to tell her he was masturbating before inviting her to join him in doing so.