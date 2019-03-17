Psychologists to help victims of chemical pollution cope with trauma

JOHOR BARU: The Social Welfare Department (JKM) has brought in 13 psychologists to help victims deal with trauma and extreme anxiety following the Sungai Kim Kim chemical waste pollution near Pasir Gudang.

Johor Baru District Disaster Relief Management Committee chairman Mohammed Ridha Abdul Kadir said the initiative was aimed at reducing the anxiety and fear of victims of the pollution.

“The team has started working at the Pasir Gudang Municipal Council Indoor Stadium since yesterday.

“The team’s initiative and scope of work is to help from the perspective of crisis intervention, counselling, guidance, psychoeducation, psychological support, programmes and activities,” he said in a statement, here today.

According to him, the operating hours are divided into two shifts, that is 8am to 3pm and 3pm to 10pm.

As at 3pm yesterday, the team has provided assistance to 238 victims, he said.’ — Bernama