PTAs applaud postponement of school session in flood-hit states

KUALA LUMPUR: Several Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA) have described the postponement of the school session for educational institutions in flood-affected states as the right decision.

National Parents and Teachers Association Consultative Council president, Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hasan said the decision to postpone the opening of school session for educational institutions used as relief centres (PPS) is appropriate to ensure the welfare and safety of flood victims.

“We need to priortise the safety and welfare of flood victims at these schools. We do understand that students need to return to schools as soon as possible but we also need to have sympathy for those (evacuees) who need help,” Mohamad Ali told Bernama.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Sungai Renggam Tamil National Type School board of governors, M. Sukumaran said the postponement will give sufficient time for the affected students and families to make ecessary preparations before schools reopen.

He said although many of the teachers and students in the affected schools in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam had made initial preparations to return to school, most of them were damaged by the floods.

“I applaud the initiative of some parties who have distributed reference books to the affected students here. I believe this postponement will give time for them (students and families) to find and repurchase school essentials that have been damaged,” he said.

Meanwhile, M. Sukumaran urged relevant parties to provide emotional and psychological support for the flood-affected students.

“Students have surely faced a traumatic experience due to the floods. Counselling services should be provided before students return to school so that they can continue their studies with peace of mind,” he said.

On Monday, the Education Ministry announced that educational institutions affected by floods or being used as PPS will only operate once they are ready.

The ministry said that 18 educational institutions were still flooded, 87 being used as PPS while eight that had been affected by the floods were not ready to operate. - Bernama