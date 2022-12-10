PTPTN: 28,278 IPTA students receive WPP involving allocation of RM42.4m

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has allocated RM42.4 million in loan advance or Wang Pendahuluan Pinjaman (WPP) for 28,278 students pursuing studies at public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) for the October 2022 admission.

PTPTN, in a statement today, stated that a loan advance of RM1,500 each was given to Malaysian students who agreed to receive the payment through channels stipulated by the corporation, as well as met the specified criteria.

The WPP is only valid for two months from Oct 5 to Dec 5, 2022. Students can redeem the WPP at Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB) and they are required to bring along the WPP offer letter and their MyKad for verification purposes.

“Students can check their WPP’s offer status via the PTPTN official website,” it said.

Meanwhile, students who have applied for PTPTN loans for the period Sept 1, 2022, to Sept 30, 2022, can now check the status of their application, which is opened since yesterday.

For those who have not submitted their application, they can do so online until Oct 30, 2022, through the official PTPTN portal, it said. - Bernama