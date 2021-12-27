PTPTN borrowers affected by flood can apply to defer repayment

KUALA LUMPUR: Borrowers of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) who are affected by the floods can apply to defer their repayment from tomorrow until March 31, 2022.

PTPTN, in a statement today, said they can submit their application from tomorrow through the corporation’s official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my/ PenangguhanBayaranBalikBanjir or at any PTPTN branch office.

They are not required to submit or bring any supporting documents to apply for the deferment.

“Deferment of PTPTN loan repayment due to the floods will be given for a period of three months from the month the application is approved,” it said, adding that the successful applicants would be notified via email within three working days from the date they submit the application.

PTPTN also reminds borrowers to update their contact information to ensure information on approval of their application would reach them.

It said PTPTN borrowers can browse PTPTN’s official portal via www.ptptn.gov.my in the FAQ section or contact PTPTN through PTPTN’s Careline channel at 03-21933000 (Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm), live chat at www.ptptn.gov.my, e-Complaint at https://eaduan.ptptn.gov.my/, PTPTN marketing executive at https://www.ptptn.gov.my/hubung-ptptn and PTPTN’s official social media platforms.

-Bernama