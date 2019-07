KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has collected RM6.23 billion from 1.13 million borrowers in study loan repayments, said Dr Maszlee Malik (pix).

The Education Minister told the Dewan Rakyat that the amount was from collection between 2013 to May this year.

Borrowers in the 20-29 age bracket were the highest repayers, accounting for RM3.3 billion from the total collection.

This was followed by those aged between 30 and 39 at RM2.65 billion.

Maszlee was responding to a query from Mohd Shahar Abdullah’s (BN-Paya Besar) about the repayment of PTPTN loans and on whether new policies are going to be implemented by the Ministry to encourage borrowers to repay the loan.

Maszlee said the ministry put out a consultation paper between May 16 and June 13 to garner feedback from the public on the best mechanism for PTPTN loan repayments.

“The findings will be reviewed by a special advisory panel to determine the best proposal for the repayment mechanism.

“This will then be presented to the cabinet for approval.”

The Simpang Renggam MP said the findings will be presented to the cabinet in August.