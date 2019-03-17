PTPTN collects RM1.13b in deposit for 2018

SEREMBAN: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) managed to achieve National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) deposits amounting to RM1.13 billion last year.

Its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan (pix) said this was the highest amount ever recorded by PTPTN since SSPN was launched in 2004.

“A total of 678,829 accounts were opened, the highest number in PTPTN history,”he said.

Elaborating Wan Saiful said the increase in savings in 2018 showed that more and more people in the country have begun to realise the importance of financial planning for their children’s future.

“This marked increase is due to persistent and consistent efforts by PTPTN and the government in encouraging people to save for educational purposes. The tax relief incentive for parents have also contributed to the increase,“ he added. — Bernama