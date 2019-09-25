PTPTN collects RM1.3b in repayment so far this year

KUCHING: The amount of loan repayments received by the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) so far this year was RM1.3 billion, said its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

“This year we are aiming for RM2 billion in loan repayment,” he told reporters after the launching of the state-level National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) roadshow, here today.

Also present was Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah.

In another development, Wan Saiful said 4.2 million accounts had been opened under the SSPN with total deposits of RM5 billion as of July 31.

“A total of 219,028 SSPN accounts have been opened with total deposits of RM273.25 million in Sarawak,“ he said.

At the event, PTPTN handed over RM100 in SSPN-i account savings each to 1,240 asnaf children from 31 parliamentary constituencies. — Bernama