PTPTN collects RM4.7 billion in SSPN deposits

KLANG: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has collected RM4.7 billion in National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) deposits until last March 31.

PTPTN deputy chief executive (Policy and Operation) Mastura Mohd Khalid said it involved four million SSPN account holders for the SSPN-i and SSPN-i Plus scheme.

“In 2018, PTPTN collected RM1.13 billion in SSPM deposits, which was a record high , since the scheme was introduced in 2004.

“The increase in SSPN savings shows that more Malaysians have realised the importance of financial planning for their children’s education,” she said in her speech when opening the World Autism Month with SSPN here today.

She advised parents to make early preparations for their children’s education by saying with SSPN, adding that several incentives were offered to SSPN account holders, including tax relief of up to RM8,000. — Bernama