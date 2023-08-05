PTPTN contributes RM10,000 in Simpan SSPN deposits to 20 disabled IPT students

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty disabled students of higher learning institutions (IPT) today received aid totalling RM10,000 from the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

The aid in the form of Simpan SSPN Prime account deposits was presented by Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal to 10 students from International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) and 10 Universiti Malaya (UM) students during the “Mesra Bersama Pelanggan 2023 PTPTN” event here.

“PTPTN’s effort in making Simpan SSPN the primary aid option should be emulated by other agencies in order to dignify the country’s higher education.

“At the same time, this will help raise awareness of the culture of savings for higher education. I welcome all parties to explore various forms of cooperation with PTPTN for the benefit of the country,” he said in a speech at the event.

Also present was PTPTN chief executive officer Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid.

Earlier in his welcoming address, Ahmad Dasuki said the aid was one of the forms of strategic cooperation with IPTs in the education aspect.

“Apart from the PTPTN’s responsibility in empowering the nation’s higher education agenda, the PTPTN is also always concerned with the fate of the less fortunate by channelling aid to the group through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme,” he said.

Meanwhile, hearing-impaired student, Muhd Ammeer Badrul Hisham, 19, described the aid as a very good initiative that will be of great assistance to him and other beneficiaries.

The IIUM Law Foundation student said his parents encouraged him to consistently save through his Simpan SSPN account as many graduates end up enduring the burden of their student loans.

Another recipient Siti Nur Mardhiyyah Zulkfli, 20, said the aid demonstrated PTPTN’s concern over the welfare of students like her who require more money to purchase necessities such as medicines.

She encourages the public to open Simpan SSPN accounts so that they can receive many benefits in the present or the future.

In the meantime, PTPTN is organising the ‘Cabutan WOW! Syoknya Raya’ campaign for Simpan SSPN depositors from March 1 to May 31.

The campaign offers cash prizes totalling nearly RM50,000 to 23 winners. -Bernama