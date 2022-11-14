PTPTN inks MoU with USM to raise awareness on savings

GEORGE TOWN: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) and Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) have entered into a strategic partnership to explore ways to promote awareness of the importance of saving through the National Education Savings Scheme (Simpan SSPN) and the repayment of PTPTN loans to secure the future of children’s education.

PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said the collaboration was sealed through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today and is part of proactive efforts to raise awareness about saving in the community, especially among the younger generation who will one day become parents.

“Through this strategic collaboration, both parties will jointly develop, support and promote research efforts to identify methods to improve education loan repayment and education savings to secure the future of children’s education,” he said in a statement today.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at USM between Ahmad Dasuki, on behalf of PTPTN, and USM, which was represented by acting vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Narimah Samat and it was witnessed by Higher Education Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Razak Jaafar.

In welcoming the strategic collaboration, Narimah said the university, with strong expertise in business and financial management, and PTPTN, with its extensive experience in student loan administration, could conduct joint research that can generate new ideas, especially in the area of literacy and financial planning.

She said the collaboration would also develop human capital among USM students through various initiatives for quality skills programmes so that students can meet the demand of the industry when they graduate.

“Apart from this, the collaboration is also done through research and development to improve students’ understanding of loan repayment and the importance of saving, as well as providing information and publicity through relevant media,” she said. - Bernama