PTPTN introduces BMS2023 to help parents save for child’s education

THE National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) launched Bulan Menabung Simpan SSPN (BMS) 2023 earlier this month to coincide with World Savings Day on Oct 31.

On Oct 1, PTPTN Chairman Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim officiated the launch at Sunway Pyramid.

Parents from all over took advantage of the on-site event to learn about the many advantages of saving for their children’s education through Simpan SSPN.

As the centrepiece of the PTPTN programme, the month-long event also promotes Simpan SSPN as the preferred savings method for parents’ education funds, with the goal of removing the need for parents to take out loans to help their children further their education.

For the first time ever, PTPTN will now conduct a road tour in a few locations across 14 states throughout the month of October to further promote BMS 2023.

In addition, this year’s BMS theme is “Robotics: Towards the Transformation of the Digital World.” with the tagline, “be your child’s superhero”

This is due to PTPTN recognising the need for students to be current on technological advancements, while embracing the idea of robot science and technology as the digital world becomes more advanced.

This is also consistent with PTPTN’s digitalisation strategy, which encourages depositors and borrowers to use the myPTPTN app for simpler, quicker, and safer transactions.

On the other hand, the tagline exhorts parents to create an education fund for their children in order to act as their superheroes.

Moreover, Simpan SSPN offers a variety of additional advantages that make it a desirable choice for many Malaysians in addition to serving as an education fund for your kids.

The government-guaranteed savings plan offers takaful protection for depositors, competitive dividends, an annual tax break of RM8,000, grants for shariah-compliant families, and competitive dividends.

Not to mention, Simpan SSPN users are equally qualified to apply for a student loan as well.

According to reports, Norliza stated that as of the end of August 2023, Simpan SSPN had received deposits totaling RM15.81 billion.

Visit the BMS 2023 website to find out more about the savings plan.