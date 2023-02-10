PTPTN launches BMS 2023 to encourage savings culture

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) today launched Bulan Menabung Simpan SSPN (BMS) 2023 in efforts to become the community’s preferred savings product.

Its chairman, Datuk Norliza Abdul Rahim said BMS is its annual signature programme, implemented in 2018 with the aim to improve savings practices in addition to promoting Simpan SSPN as a product of choice.

“Since Simpan SSPN’s inception 19 years ago, deposits have increased yearly. As of Aug 31, the total amount of Simpan SSPN deposits was a total of RM15.81 billion involving 6.04 million accounts, and this proves that Simpan SSPN continues to be excellent as the best savings product in the country,” she said in her speech at the launching ceremony of BMS 2023 here today.

“PTPTN is targeting RM220 million deposits in Simpan SSPN this year. I am optimistic that BMS 2023 will receive an encouraging response from the community in Malaysia.”

Also present at the ceremony were Higher Education Ministry (KPT) deputy secretary Datuk Dr Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian and PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid.

She said PTPTN’s commitment in encouraging a savings culture is translated in the PTPTN Strategic Plan 2021-2025 and is in line with the agency’s aspirations to transform the community’s mindset from borrowing to saving to prevent their children from being saddled with debt after graduation.

During the ceremony, cash prizes worth RM2,023 were presented to winners of the WOW Syoknya Raya campaign namely B. Machap and Mohd Yazeed Othman, as well as ‘Action Song’ Simpan SSPN 2023 winner, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Desa Petaling.

Machap, 39, who hails from Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan when met said she was surprised to win the prize and at the same time happy with saving with Simpan SSPN Plus.

“I am happy and proud. These savings are for my children’s future,” said the security guard, a mother of three, who began saving with SSPN Plus in March.

Meanwhile, Mohd Yazeed, 37, said his children were the motivation for him to save with Simpan SSPN, which opened in October last year.

“Spending on children’s education is very important and this is one of the opportunities we have. It is our responsibility to ensure that our children have an education fund for their future,“ said the father of five.

Meanwhile, SK Desa Petaling teacher Fathimah Nurhanisah Zailani said Simpan SSPN 2023 is the best platform to expose children to the savings culture for their future.

“Previously, they didn’t have any exposure to Simpan SSPN, so with the ‘Action Song’ competition, the children began asking about Simpan SSPN,” she said.

BMS 2023, launched in conjunction with World Savings Day, is celebrated annually on Oct 31. Its theme this year is ‘Robotik: Ke Arah Transformasi Dunia Pendigitalan’ with the tagline ‘Jom Jadi Superhero Anak Anda’.

BMS 2023 will bring a difference compared to the previous year because it will be held for the first time through the concept of a road tour across 14 states in selected locations nationwide this month.

For more information on BMS 2023, visit https://www.ptptn.gov.my. - Bernama