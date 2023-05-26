PTPTN loan repayment discount initiative on offer until May 31

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has called on borrowers to take advantage of the loan repayment discount incentive of up to 20 per cent that it is offering until May 31.

PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said the offer, since March 1, covers four categories, which is a 20 per cent discount on the remaining debt for full settlement of the loan and a 15 per cent discount for settlement of at least 50 per cent of the remaining debt.

“In addition, PTPTN also offers a 15 per cent discount for refunds through salary deduction or Direct Debit according to the refund schedule and a five per cent discount for refunds through the myPTPTN application,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, PTPTN has provided various channels to make it easier for borrowers to make repayments including online through the myPTPTN application and internet banking.

He said PTPTN has also opened special counters at selected locations nationwide to help borrowers planning to capitalise on the repayment discount incentive.

He also thanked all borrowers who had made loan repayments throughout the discount implementation period and expressed his appreciation to strategic partners who also organised the PTPTN loan repayment campaign.

“The commitment of borrowers who make repayments is greatly appreciated in ensuring the continuity of providing education loans to future generations,” he said.

Borrowers can also contact PTPTN for more information through the PTPTN Careline at 03-21933000, Live Chat at www.ptptn.gov.my, e-Complaints at https://eaduan.ptptn.gov.my/ or PTPN’s official social media. - Bernama