PTPTN needs time to review study loan repayment method

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) needs between six and 12 months to review implementation of the new repayment method for study loans.

Its deputy chief executive (Policy and Operation), Mastura Mohd Khalid said the time frame was necessary for it to discuss with stakeholders on finding a new formula, as well as to get feedback from all quarters.

“PTPTN accepts the decision by the cabinet to postpone the new policy that was announced.It is the government’s intention to help the people, especially borrowers from the B40, so that they will not be burdened.

“We will have engagements with interested parties, including stakeholders, employers, borrowers, youth and the relevant ministries,” she told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio ‘Ala Carte Pagi’ programme here today.

Last Friday, Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik announced that he new repayment scheme for National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers had been postponed.

Meanwhile, Mastura said a 20 per cent discount would be given to PTPTN borrowers who settled their loan repayment arrears between Oct 27 and Dec 31 this year. — Bernama