PTPTN organises new campaign to facilitate loan repayment

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) is organising the Click, Pay & Earn 2022 campaign in an effort to encourage and facilitate loan repayment via online platforms.

In a statement, PTPTN said the campaign, which is its second collaboration with Shopee, BESTPay and SpayGlobal (Sarawak Pay) since 2021, was also to appreciate borrowers who are committed to repaying their education loans.

“PTPTN has established a strategic collaboration with e-wallet partners to get borrowers to repay their loans and at the same time have the opportunity to get the rewards offered during the campaign period. This is also one of our efforts to encourage digital payment methods among our customers,” PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said in the statement.

The campaign, which runs from Feb 8 to April 30, requires borrowers to repay a minimum amount using their preferred channel to qualify for the rewards offered.

According to PTPTN, borrowers who make a minimum payment of RM100 in one transaction using ShopeePay (Shopee) are eligible to get a RM5 discount voucher, limited to the first 30 users per day.

As for BESTPay, the first 30 customers to make a minimum payment of RM100 in one transaction during the BESTPay Happy Hour can get five BP credits, while the first 100 users to make a minimum payment of RM10 in one SpayGlobal transaction every month will receive a RM2 voucher.

For more information on the Click, Pay & Earn 2022 campaign, visit PTPTN official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my. - Bernama