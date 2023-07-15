PTPTN: Over 42,000 students to receive WPP from July 18

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 42,946 students who will continue their studies at the Diploma level at public higher learning institutions (IPTA) for the July 2023 intake will each receive RM1,500 in loan advance (WPP), said the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

In a statement today, the PTPTN said that a total of RM64.42 million has been allocated for the purpose and that students can check their WPP offer status on the official PTPTN portal.

Students can cash out the WPP at any Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad counter nationwide beginning July 18 by presenting the WPP offer letter and their MyKad for verification purposes.

The WPP is valid for two months, from July 18 until Sept 18, it added.

“The WPP is given to Malaysian students who have agreed to receive it when they apply for admission to IPTA via UPUOnline and whose parents or guardians are recipients of the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) and who meet the criteria set.

“Since the WPP was introduced in 1999 until May 31, 2023, a total of 969,046 students have received this benefit involving allocations of RM1.43 billion,” according to the statement. - Bernama