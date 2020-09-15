PTPTN receives RM40,000 business tithe from Bank Islam

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) today received RM40,000 in business tithe from Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB).

The contribution will be channelled to 400 asnaf (eligible to receive tithe) children, who will receive RM100 each through their National Education Savings Scheme (SSPN) accounts.

PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid said the initiative by Bank Islam should be emulated by other banks and corporate companies.

“We urge more banks and corporate companies to contribute their tithe or other contributions in the form of SSPN account to help those in need,“ he said in his speech at the handing over of the tithe here today.

Also present were BIMB chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed and Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) Baitulmal chairman Talmizi Yahya.

Ahmad Dusuki said PTPTN had received RM779.10 million in SSPN deposit from Jan to July 31, and the corporation is optimistic that its target of RM1.5 billion this year could be achieved.

“We believe that the target can be reached despite the impact of Covid-19. We see that there is awareness among parents to save in SSPN and it might also be the moratorium factor that have enabled them to do so,” he added. -Bernama