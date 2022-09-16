PTPTN to announce loan implementation method once finalised

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) will announce the latest loan implementation method for the M40 (M1) group and laptop loan for the relevant group once it has been finalised.

This is following yesterday’s announcement by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob regarding the move to increase the PTPTN loan for the group from 75 per cent to 100 per cent as well as loans for the purchase of laptops.

The PTPTN also thanked the Prime Minister for the announcement.

“The announcement clearly shows the government’s concern in caring for the welfare and interests of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) students,” it said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the PTPTN said borrowers who have completed their studies from 2019 by obtaining a First Class Bachelor’s Degree are eligible to apply for a loan repayment exemption from yesterday until Dec 31.

“Borrowers can apply online immediately (for the exemption) at the official PTPTN portal at https://www.ptptn.gov.my/kelaspertamaonline/Utama,” it added.

For more details, borrowers can also contact PTPTN through the PTPTN Careline at 03-2193 3000 (9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday), Live Chat at www.ptptn.gov.my or via the official PTPTN social media platform. - Bernama