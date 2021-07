KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) will conduct a full review of their loan repayment system.

Its chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said this was following a case where a borrower’s account was found to be still active even though the loan had been long settled and wanted the corporation to conduct an immediate investigation..

“I have been informed that the case has been resolved but my concern is this should not be repeated. Therefore, I have ordered a full review to be held to prevent the same weakness from recurring,” he said.

Wan Saiful was met by reporters after checking on the Covid-19 vaccination process at the USCI University Kuala Lumpur Campus vaccination centre (PPV), here, today.

He said this in commenting on the case that went viral on social media involving a PTPTN borrower who had long repaid her loan but there was still a balance of one sen that was outstanding in her account.

Meanwhile, on the moratorium involving PTPTN loans, Wan Saiful said there were still many borrowers who decided to continue with their monthly payments despite being offered the facility.

He added that even with the moratorium, PTPTN was receiving repayments ranging from RM100 million to RM200 million each month. — Bernama