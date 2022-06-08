PTPTN, YPM strengthen co-operation in asnaf student education

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) handed over its zakat contribution amounting to RM150,000 to Yayasan Pelajaran Mara (YPM) today.

The corporation handed over the contribution to YPM covering RM74,000 to the Smart@KPLB-PTPTN Programme, RM72,000 to PTPTN Adoption Scheme and a contribution to SSPN Prime Savings Account amounting to RM4,000.

The contribution presentation was carried out at the PTPTN and YPM Cooperation Programme launching ceremony at Menara PTPTN here today as a symbolic gesture of PTPTN’s cooperation as YPM’s Education Contributor Partner 2021-2026.

PTPTN chairman Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan said the corporation was always proactive and welcomed cooperation with various parties to have corporate social responsibility (CSR) cooperation programmes and ensure that the contributions given covered various target groups.

“With this contribution, I am optimistic that the various programmes can be implemented smoothly and achieve the desired goal of reducing the education gap between urban and rural areas.

“This will ensure equal access to education to improve living standards and generate national excellence,“ he said in a statement today.

YPM chairman Datuk Mohd Razman Yaacob said the collaboration between YPM and PTPTN was able to produce successful and capable students in various fields in line with the country’s progress and development.

PTPTN said that the Smart Program@KPLB-PTPTN will be implemented at the Maktab Rendah Sains MARA (MRSM) Langkawi, Kedah and MRSM Kuala Krai, Kelantan by holding guidance classes that will benefit 200 students in 2022.

According to PTPTN, the programme provides space and opportunities for B40 family students to get access to free guidance and academic exposure.

“For the Adopted Child Scheme Programme, PTPTN contributes schooling allowances to 20 selected adopted children aged 13 years for 3 years from Form One to Form Three.

“Each adopted child will receive a school allowance of RM1,200 every year. Apart from that, each adopted child will also be given a contribution in the form of a one-off SSPN Prime Savings account of RM200,” he said.

PTPTN said the cooperation between PTPTN and YPM is expected to benefit students from the B40 group while the PTPTN contribution is able to reduce the financial burden of those in need. — Bernama