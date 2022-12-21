PU Azman charged again for sexual assault

KUALA LUMPUR: Celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias, better known as PU Azman, who is facing nine sexual-related charges, was charged at the Ampang Court here today, for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old male teenager.

Azman Syah, 41, clad in blue kurta and gray pants, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was allegedly committed in a room at a resort in Hulu Langat here, last July 22.

The charge, framed under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Judge Norhazani Hamzah allowed him bail of RM10,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station once a month, not to intimidate witnesses in the case and to surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Feb 10 for mention.

Prior to this, on Oct 12 this year, Azman Syah was charged in the Seremban Sessions Court with five counts of committing sexual assault on two male teenagers.

Last Dec 7, he was charged in the Klang Sessions Court and the Magistrate’s Court with four counts of sexually assaulting three teenage boys between February and August this year.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted, while the preacher was represented by lawyer Mohamad Zahid Ahmad. - Bernama