PU Azman charged again with sexually assaulting another teenage boy

SHAH ALAM: Celebrity preacher Azman Syah Alias, better known as PU Azman, who has been charged with 10 counts of sexual crimes in three courts in Seremban, Klang and Ampang, was charged again today with two counts of committing a similar offence against a 17-year-old boy at the Sessions Court here.

He pleaded not guilty to both the charges, his 10th and 11th, which were allegedly committed at a home stay in Jalan Kebun, here in September 2017.

The charges, framed under Sections 14(a) and 14(d) of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017, provide imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, if found guilty.

Judge Rasyihah Ghazali allowed Azman Syah bail of RM7,000 with one surety on each of the charges and also ordered him to report himself at the nearest police station once a month and to not intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set Jan 30 for mention and submission of documents. - Bernama