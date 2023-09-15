Public advised not to be alarmed over RMAF assets' participation in PACAF training exercise

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will conduct the 2023 COPE TAUFAN exercise with the Pacific Air Force (PACAF) from Sept 16 to 29.

The RMAF said in a statement today that RMAF and PACAF assets will conduct tactical flights in areas that have been gazetted as training areas involving airspace in several states including Penang, Pahang and Perak during the period.

“This exercise aims to strengthen the readiness of the RMAF in defending national sovereignty, increase the level of interoperability, information sharing, cooperation and bilateral relations between the two air forces.

“It will involve air assets of various categories such as fighter planes, transporters and helicopters,“ the statement read.

The RMAF has advised the public to not to be alarmed and worried if assets operating in the training area during the exercise period are seen. -Bernama