Public advised not to be decieved by fake immigration FB account

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians have been advised not to be deceived and to be cautious with posts uploaded on a fake Facebook account using the name of the Malaysian Immigration Department.

The department uploaded an announcement on its official Facebook page that there was a fake account using the department’s logo and uploading media statements using the name of the department’s director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

The department also urged the public to lodge reports if there was any suspicious information so that necessary action can be taken.

“Please refer to the portal, https://www.imi.gov.my and our official Facebook page for any further information,” the department posted. - Bernama