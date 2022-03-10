Public advised not to be unduly worried over bad weather warning on US embassy website: MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorology Department (MetMalaysia) has advised the public not to be unduly worried by the bad weather warning posted on the official website of the United States (US) embassy to their citizens in the country.

According to the department, the warning issued by the US embassy is in response to the North East Monsoon phase (MTL), expected to start from the middle of next month to March 2023 and the public is advised to be prepared for the weather change.

The public is advised to abide by instructions issued by disaster management agencies in the country if floods occur and to be more sensitive to weather changes.

“MetMalaysia monitors the weather round the clock throughout the year and weather warnings are issued if there is a forecast of thunderstorms, continuous heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas, as well as tropical cyclones.

“ The weather warning will be publicised through various channels to the public, including for the US citizens in Malaysia,“ said MetMalaysia in a statement today.

The latest weather information can be obtained through the website www.met.gov.my, myCuaca mobile application, MET Malaysia’s official social media and the Hotline at 1-300-22-1638 .

MetMalaysia in a statement on Saturday stated that several states in the peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, will experience heavy rain during that weather phase which may result in flooding, especially in low-lying areas.

There are also risks of the disaster getting worse if heavy rain occurs simultaneously with high tides and storms. - Bernama