Public advised not to join illegal gatherings, flashmobs: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the public have been advised not to participate in any form of gatherings of ‘flashmobs’ that contravene the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said police will take stern action against organisers of flashmobs or gatherings and participants who fail to comply with the law.

“Police will monitor and ensure national security is not compromised. The public is urged to cooperate by not being involved in activities that can jeopardise public order,” he said in a statement today.

Acryl issued the statement after police recently traced a video on social media that called on the public to join flashmobs nationwide as a sign of protest against the rising prices of goods. — Bernama