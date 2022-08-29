Public advised to avoid flying drones to ensure safe Merdeka day 2022 celebrations

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians are advised not to fly drones without approval from the authorities to ensure the safety of the National Day 2022 celebrations at Merdeka Square on Aug 31.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) posted on its official Facebook page today stating that it was also to avoid any untoward incident that would involve public safety or increase the risk of accidents involving Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft flying in low formation in the area.

“Please be reminded that all drone activities in the country is subject to Section 4 of the Civil Aviation Act 1969 (Act 3), Regulation 98, 140 to 144 of the Malaysian Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 and the Civil Aviation Directives (CADs),“ CAAM said.

CAAM also stated that those found in violation of the law could be subject to various fines and jail sentences. - Bernama