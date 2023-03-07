Public advised to be alert to changes at recreation sites

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is advised to be on the alert to changes in water levels when visiting or camping at waterfalls or rivers.

Civil Defence Department chief commissioner Aminurrahim Mohamed said, apart from water level, people should be on the lookout for changes in the colour of the water, current and floating debris.

“These are some of the changes which indicate impending danger. It could serve as a warning to take preemptive measures in situations such as the Jeram Air Putih waterfall tragedy in Terengganu recently.

“Members of the public going to such sites could also report their whereabouts at the nearest police station and ensure their safety and that of their family members,” he said in a statement today.

He said the public is urged to keep informed of the weather situation at the location to which they are headed and ensure camping sites are on solid ground well away from river banks.

“Members of the public must be vigilant to the impact of strong winds and heavy rains which could cause landslides, water surges, structural damage and trees to fall, not only in recreational areas but also in public and residential areas,” he said.-Bernama