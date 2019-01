PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has cautioned the public to be wary of letters sent out by scammers attempting to extort cash by hoodwinking their victims into believing they are under a probe by the commission.

The MACC has received at least 11 complaints from individuals who had received the computer-generated letter that offered them to “close the investigations and destroy evidence” for a payment of RM100,000 in bitcoins within 30 days of receiving the letter into a cryptocurrency wallet via a QR barcode printed on the letter.

Three such letters were received by the public and made available by the MACC to the press. One of which was addressed to a Datuk.

“The MACC had commenced an investigation on them over a corruption case. Following the probe and evidence gathered, they are expected to be arrested and charged in court under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009 where they face up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine up to five times the value of the bribe involved,“ the letter read.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki stressed that the commission had never sent out such letters and urged the public to be wary of the scam.

He said the commission had received many complaints from the public on the matter and urged those who receive such letters to contact the nearest MACC office or call its hotline at 1-800-88-6000.