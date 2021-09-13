Public advised to check with MDA before buying Rapid Test Kits online

SIBU: Members of the public are advised to only purchase government-approved Covid-19 Rapid Test Kit-Antigen (Self-Test) test kits online.

This is to avoid getting cheated with bogus products that could endanger their safety and health.

According to Sibu district head enforcement officer of the Domestic Trade and Consumers Affairs Ministry Kelyn Bolhassan, up to Sept 1, there are 14 licensed companies in Malaysia that distribute rapid test kit products approved by the Health Ministry’s Medical Device Authority (MDA).

“We haven’t got any information on those selling test kits online. This kit is only sold by MDA-approved sellers thus members of the public should check the product’s approval status first before purchasing online,” he said and advised the public to get the kits from licensed pharmacies and health clinics near them.

He said this when met by reporters after an inspection at one of the pharmacies in town that sell the test kit.

Kelyn said the controlled wholesale price of the test kit is RM16 while the retail price set by the government is RM19.90 effective Sept 5.

He said enforcement teams had inspected all 40 licensed pharmacies around town and found that all of them are complying with the retail price set.

Sibu recorded 436 positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, and checks show that pharmacies are selling between 150 to 300 self-test kits of late. — Bernama