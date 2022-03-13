Public advised to stay vigilant during monsoon transition phase

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) has advised the public, especially residents in low-lying areas and near rivers to stay vigilant and be prepared for the monsoon transition phase.

DID director-general Datuk Ir Dr Md Nasir Md Noh said in a statement that the phase, expected to start tomorrow (March 14) and last till mid-May, will cause sudden thunderstorms, heavy rainfall and strong winds within short periods of time.

He said the situation increased the likelihood of flash floods, taking into account the capacity of rivers, drainage systems, reservoir ponds, sluices, pump houses, portable pumps and other existing flood mitigation infrastructure.

“As preparations, the department is conducting regular maintenance on all infrastructure to ensure that mitigation measures are functioning well, including closely monitoring bunds and river banks to ensure immediate action in the event of a leak or collapse.

“People are also reminded not to throw rubbish indiscriminately and take care of the environment so that the river flow is not obstructed,“ he said.

In addition, Md Nasir said the department has implemented the Flood Forecast and Warning Programme (PRAB) to predict and issue flood warnings to help rescue teams and the public prepare for floods. The programme is already fully operational in Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang.

Last Friday, Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah said Malaysia is expected to experience a monsoon transition phase from tomorrow to mid-May, which marks the end of the Northeast monsoon that began on Nov 3.

He said during this phase, the region would receive weak winds from various directions, making it prone to sudden thunderstorms, heavy rains and strong winds in most areas of the west coast and inland states of the peninsula, west Sabah and western and central Sarawak.

More information on flood warning announcements, river water level status and rainfall intensity throughout Malaysia can be obtained through the Public Infobanjir website, https://publicinfobanjir.water.gov.my or by downloading the mobile app MyPublicInfoBanjir. — Bernama