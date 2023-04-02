Public awareness on water safety still low: JBPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Public awareness on water safety is still low with 300 cases of drowning recorded in the past year, showing that death rate in water is higher than death caused by fire which amounted to 130 deaths.

JBPM director-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said demographically, it is estimated that 60 per cent of the victims in drowning deaths were aged between nine and 39 years old.

“Therefore, JBPM and the Water Activities Safety Council will work together to create an awareness and practical programme for the community, on how to save oneself or a victim in the event of an emergency in the water,” he said.

He said this after attending a one-day event with JBPM and the Kuala Lumpur Fire Prevention Organisation at the Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station here today, which was also attended by Kuala Lumpur JBPM director Nordin Pauzi.

In addition, he said JBPM will also increase public awareness regarding safety at home because many people think that home is the safest of places.

“In reality, that impression is wrong because a home can be the most dangerous place if we are not careful, considering the many electrical appliances and kitchens tools in use, which can be the cause of fire, for example when charging the mobile phone excessively or forgetting to turn off the fire (and gas) after cooking,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Hamdan said it was estimated that around RM3.2 billion worth of property was destroyed by fire throughout the country last year or an average of RM180,000 per day.

“The total value in loss of property destroyed by fire is a big waste if it is not contained. This is because the value can be used for other needs (opportunity cost), including helping the low-income group (B40),” he said. - Bernama