Public Bank to hold repayment assistance clinics starting Sept 19

KUALA LUMPUR: Public Bank will hold Repayment Assistance Clinics (PBB RAC) at major cities and towns nationwide on Saturday and Sunday for six weeks, starting Sept 19, 2020.

In a statement today, managing director and chief executive officer Tan Sri Tay Ah Lek (pix) said the bank will provide advisory services and application assistance for customers seeking further help after the six-month loan moratorium ends on Sept 30, 2020.

“The bank has also been very proactive in engaging customers about the relief measures in place. In addition to the digital platform which enables customers to submit online application, we are organising the weekend PBB RAC as an additional channel for customers who need further assistance on application,” he said.

He said the weekend RAC would also provide more convenience to customers who are unable to visit Public Bank branches during weekdays.

Participation can be done through pre-registration and customers may access Public Bank’s website for event details and pre-registration procedures.

Customers who wish to submit online applications for rescheduling their repayment plans may continue to apply through Public Bank’s digital platform via its website, https://apply.pbebank.com/pbrnr. -Bernama