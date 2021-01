KUALA LUMPUR: The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) has introduced a Live Chat service as an alternative channel for customers to deal with the corporation.

In a statement issued today, PTPTN said through the Live Chat service, customers can check, inquire and complain on matters pertaining to education loan, loan repayment and the National Education Saving Scheme (SSPN).

“Customers only need to browse the PTPTN official portal at www.ptptn.gov.my and click on the Live Chat icon to enable them to communicate directly with PTPTN officers who are always ready to provide feedback.

“Customers also do not need to have any new media accounts to use this facility,“ it said.

It said the PTPTN Live Chat Service, which began operation last Sept 14, is available every Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm with 16 officers on duty, including a supervisor.

According to PTPTN, until last Dec 31, a total of 75,433 users chose the service, with a daily average of 993 users.

“Live Chat also complies with the Personal Data Protection Act 2010,” it said, adding that before starting the conversation, customers would be required to provide certain information, like name, identity card number, mobile phone number, email and query category.

“Besides that, customers can also use the e-Complaint channel through the PTPTN official portal or to contact the PTPTN customer service officers and marketing executives nationwide through the telephone number displayed at the link https://www.ptptn.gov.my/hubung-ptptn.

“The PTPTN Careline at 03 2193 3000 will also continue to operate every Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm,“ it said.

PTPTN advised customers to use the online transaction method for loan repayment, SSPN account opening or to make deposit, as well as for PTPTN loan.

It said following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO), the operation hours of PTPTN state offices and branches nationwide is from 9am to 3pm, while the branch offices located at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) or supermarkets are open as usual based on the opening hours of the premises concerned. -Bernama