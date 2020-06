PETALING JAYA: The public continue to ignore the ban on inter-state travel with 93 vehicles being forced to turned back, said Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said Pahang lead with the biggest number of offenders 38, Malacca; 27 and Selangor; 24.

“The police remanded 46 people and 10 individuals were given police bail for ignoring the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

“Compound notices were also issued to 88 individuals for various offences under the CMCO,“ he said at his daily press briefing.

Ismail said there were 185 quarantine centres in operation with 14,828 people under quarantine.

