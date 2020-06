PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) pointed out that the public continues to ignore the interstate travel ban imposed under the Conditional Movement Order (CMCO).

The Senior Minister explained that on Sunday the police conducted 147 roadblocks nationwide and 43 people were stopped for violating the ban.

He added that 38 people were remanded and five were given police bail.

The police also issued 365 compounds to individuals for the violation.

“The states with the highest number of people ignoring the travel ban were Perak 40 people, Selangor 29 and Penang 23,“ he said during his daily press briefing.