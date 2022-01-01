Public cooperation reflects amazing ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ spirit

SEPANG: The commitment shown by the community in helping the victims of the recent floods reflects the extraordinary spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family), said Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

He said the contribution and cooperation from individuals, volunteers, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and government officers had helped to alleviate the impact of the disaster.

“This is an extraordinary spirit of the Malaysian Family. This should be maintained because this is the strength of our country. Regardless of race, ethnicity, religion, we continue to help each other in times of need.

“That’s the true spirit of the Malaysian Family, there are no protocols, procedures and not much bureaucracy (to provide assistance),” he said after handing over necessity goods and cash assistance to volunteers of the Operasi Bantu Hingga Selesai (Ops BAHIS) here today.

He added that the flood disaster in Malaysia was relatively of a smaller scale compared to other countries that needed months to manage the situation.

Annuar said the operation today focused on delivering necessity goods worth RM500 such as pots, fans and mattresses as well as RM500 cash to each affected household in the area assisted by volunteers in the previous operations, and the disinfection process.

“The volunteers will conduct door-to-door delivery so as to avoid large gatherings and at the same time comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP),” he said.

Ops BAHIS, which is Annuar’s brainchild, is based on the Adopted Family concept where at least five volunteers are placed at the houses of flood victims to help in cleaning up their homes and the vicinities.

The five-day operations from Dec 29 will cover 300 houses in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam; Bukit Changgang, near here; and Kampung Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat.

Among those who participated in the operation in Bukit Canggang today were Information director-general Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid, Bernama editor-in-chief Khairdzir Md Yunus, deputy editor-in-chief (International News Service) Jamaluddin Muhammad, deputy editor-in-chief (Business and Finance Services) Roslan Ariffin and acting deputy editor-in-chief (News) Harlina Samson.

Meanwhile, Annuar did not rule out the possibility of expanding Ops BAHIS to other areas, adding that it would depend on demand as the post-flood relief process is coming to an end and the ministry still has the capacity to continue the operation.

He said the ministry had also sent logistical assistance to Kelantan as early preparation for the flood disaster, apart from constantly monitoring current developments and being ready to help if needed.

In addition, he called on the community not to spread fake news related to the floods as it would only hamper efforts to assist the victims.

“I urge the public not to spread anything just for the thrill or excitement. We cannot take things for granted, we have to check (before sharing),” he said. - Bernama