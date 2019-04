PETALING JAYA: The government takes Industry 4.0 seriously but it is something that is still being discovered by the public and may not be fully understood, said Human Resources Minister M. Kula Segaran.

He said the government has been working to address this so that the wellbeing and welfare of the public will continue to be protected.

“Many counties are still experiencing Industry 3.0 which revolves around the growth of digital technology. This new era is projected to have an impact that will blend together the physical, digital and biological aspects of life.

“This requires a reassessment of how we work, learn and live,“ Kula said in his speech at the inaugural Taylor’s College on Professional Qualifications launch today.

He said while Industry 4.0 is still a new concept, the implications of this era on life as we know it is immense.

He pointed out that the World Economic Forum of Jobs Report 2016 highlighted that 65% of children entering primary school that year will end up working in completely new job types that don’t exist yet.

Kula said this is largely down to the impact of Artificial Intelligence and other technological advances.

“The process of acquiring information or remaining current to the field will require a person to transform at learning and development within the workplace,“ he said.

Kula said diversifying training opportunities to include computing, the Internet of things and other such topics will be a good investment as it will strengthen each professional community.