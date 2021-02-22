Public encouraged to support tourism in CMCO, RMCO areas

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21: The public is encouraged to support tourism activities at locations in the Conditional Control Movement Order (CMCO) and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) areas, following the government’s decision to allow them to resume.

Urging the public to travel safely, Tourism, Arts and Culture minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the move served to support the growth of the country’s tourism sector.

Nancy also described the announcement on the flexibility of the tourism and culture sector in the CMCO and RMCO areas as good news for local tourism and cultural industry activists.

“Be a responsible tourist by always adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the government and practising new norms.

“MOTAC (Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture) will continue to work with the tourism industry and culture of the country to rise again, especially in this challenging situation,“ she said in a statement today.

Last Thursday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said tourist locations such as zoos, aquariums and recreational parks in CMCO and RMCO areas were allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity, however, tourism activities as well as traveling in and out of Movement Control Order (MCO) and Enhance Movement Control Order (EMCO) areas were still prohibited.

Approval was also granted on the same condition to cultural and heritage buildings such as libraries, museums, art galleries, cultural performance stages, family entertainment centres and outdoor theme parks.- Bernama