‘Public fundraising initiative for paralympics shows understanding of government’s financial constraints’

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘Tambah Emas’ or Increase Gold Medal initiative, which is a public fundraising programme for Malaysian paralympic athletes to prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games organised by the Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) shows the body understands the government’s current financial constraints.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said she was hopeful that corporations and the general public would contribute to the fund to enable more Paralympians to contribute gold medals to the country.

“I would like to congratulate MPM on all their efforts to promote the para-athletics movement in our country.

“The government will always support and provide various resources to the best of its ability for the movement in Malaysia,“ she said when speaking at the Wheel Walk Fun Run held in conjunction with the national-level International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration.

The programme, which coincided with the launch of the Tambah Emas initiative, was held at the Kampung Pandan Paralympic Sports Excellence Centre, here. — Bernama